Ruth E. Clouser Ruth E. Clouser, 96, of Jefferson Twp., passed away in the afternoon hours Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. She was the widow of the late Warren S. Adam, Richard I. Boyer, and Paul J. “Jake” Clouser. Born October 21, 1923, in Bern Twp., she was a daughter of the late Elwid R. & Florence (nee’ Yeager) Clements. Ruth had worked as a deli clerk and meat cutter for the former Pantry Pride. She later was the first female Deputy Sheriff for Berks County. She is survived by her children: Leon E. (Lenora) Adam & Warren R. (Beverly) Adam; her step-children: Virginia (Dennis) Klinger & Penelope (Otto) Funke; her siblings: Audrey Rapp, Loren Clements, William Clements, & Florence Lutz; 4 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 9 step-great-grandchildren, & 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings: Earl Clements & Ralph R. Clements. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be announced. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, is assisting the family. www.mullfh.com