Ruth E. Foster
Ruth E. Foster Ruth E. Foster, 89, of Kutztown passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020. She was the wife of John E. Foster. Born in Kutztown she was the daughter of the late Clair M. and Amanda L. (Kramer) Gromis. Ruth was a graduate of Kutztown High School and Reading Business School. She worked as a secretary for Kutztown University for 20 years. Ruth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and sang on the Choir. In addition to her husband John she is survived by son Timothy M. of Lehighton; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by son Chris. Church services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 357 West Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
Aunt Ruthie you were an amazing woman and the definition of the Energizer Bunny!!! You will be missed and I hope you are up in heaven playing pinochle and sharing a highball with Helen and Len. I love you always. Lisa Jennis Miller
Lisa Miller
Friend
May 22, 2020
Ruth was such a wonderful lady. I sang next to her in the alto section of Trinity's choir for many years. She was always so much fun. I will miss her very much.
Ann Towne
Friend
