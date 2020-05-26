Ruth E. Foster Ruth E. Foster, 89, of Kutztown passed away Tuesday May 19, 2020. She was the wife of John E. Foster. Born in Kutztown she was the daughter of the late Clair M. and Amanda L. (Kramer) Gromis. Ruth was a graduate of Kutztown High School and Reading Business School. She worked as a secretary for Kutztown University for 20 years. Ruth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and sang on the Choir. In addition to her husband John she is survived by son Timothy M. of Lehighton; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by son Chris. Church services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 357 West Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



