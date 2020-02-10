|
Ruth Elizabeth (Pennypacker) Springer, 99, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Green Hills Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Marvin "Whitey" Springer. Born in Reading on June 14, 1920, Ruth was a daughter of the late Margaret (Gross) and Leo J. Pennypacker. She was employed with the former Western Electric and worked through the change to AT & T and the retired when the company was Lucent Technologies. Ruth loved to dance and care for her furry child, Booty, the cat. Surviving are two neices, Patricia Forester and her husband D. Michael and Barbara Stryjak and three nephews, Carl Pennypacker, Keith Pennypacker and Kenneth Pennypacker; several grandneices and nephews; great grandnieces and nephews and many great great grandnices and nephews. Also surviving is Ruth’s devoted friend, Marguerite "Peggy" Welsh. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Ruth will be entombed with her husband, Whitey in the Mausoleum. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to assist the family. Ruth is predeceased by all of her siblings, Stanley G. Pennypacker, Leo A. Pennypacker, William C. Pennypacker and Grace H. Pennypacker. The family would like to thank the staff of Green Hills Manor and Compassus Hospice for the loving care they provided Ruth. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020