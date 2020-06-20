Ruth Epler

Ruth Naomi (Ruthie) Epler, 86, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, June 17th, at her residence. Ruth was born in Reading, PA on August 28, 1933, a daughter of the late Irma M (Ruth) and Preston D Epler. Ruthie graduated fro Reading High School in 1951. She earned a masters degree in teaching from Kutztown State Teachers College and worked as a teacher at the Reading Public Museum. Ruthie and was a longtime active member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church, Franklin Street in Reading. She was a active member of the Reading Liederkranz, Pandora Park Association, Joanna Furnace Archaeology Volunteer Team,. Berks Aids Network and Camp Adahi. Ruthie had many interests. She loved nature, she was an avid bird watcher, hiker, canoeist and scuba diver. She also loved books, Science Fiction, animals(she had many pets) and supported many local and national Animal organizations. Ruthie had an eclectic personality - Always comfortable and proud of who she was. Surviving her are her cousins, Cynthia A. Wife of Ted Kowalski and Linda Bonanno, both of Florida along with her good friends Maureen Bernard and Mary Ann Focht. A Memorial Service will be held later at her church followed by a Graveside Services in Mohn’s Hill Cemetery Spring Township, PA alongside her parents. Date and time to be announced. Arrangements Entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, 625 N 4th St. at Centre Avenue Reading PA. Obituary and Condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.