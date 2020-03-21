|
Ruth Ann Folk, 55, formerly of Reading, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was taken to the hospital from Fairlane Gardens, Exeter Township. Born in Reading, Ruth Ann was the daughter of the late Harvey M. and Virginia Mae (Eiche) Folk. She was a custodian at BARTA for 7 ½ years. Ruth Ann is survived by her siblings Joyce Ann(Folk) Blimline, wife of the late Lewis Blimline of Mohnton; John H. Folk, husband of Marie A.(Heckman) Folk of Shillington and Betty Jane (Folk) Lillis, wife of Kevin Lillis of Wernersville. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020