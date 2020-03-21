Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Folk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Folk


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Folk Obituary
Ruth Ann Folk, 55, formerly of Reading, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was taken to the hospital from Fairlane Gardens, Exeter Township. Born in Reading, Ruth Ann was the daughter of the late Harvey M. and Virginia Mae (Eiche) Folk. She was a custodian at BARTA for 7 ½ years. Ruth Ann is survived by her siblings Joyce Ann(Folk) Blimline, wife of the late Lewis Blimline of Mohnton; John H. Folk, husband of Marie A.(Heckman) Folk of Shillington and Betty Jane (Folk) Lillis, wife of Kevin Lillis of Wernersville. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -