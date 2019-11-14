Home

Ruth (Goodling) Foster passed away on Tuesday November 12, at home. She is survived by two daughters, Marcia Foster, wife of Joe, of Reading, Pa., and Tamara Galan, wife of Luis, of Mount Penn, Pa.; sister, Joyce Goodling, of Reading, Pa.; two grandsons, Dominique and Kyle Lane, of Reading, Pa.; two granddaughters, Jacqueline and Telilah Galan, of Mount Penn, Pa.; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Forrest and Mildred (Cramp) Goodling; and two brothers, Earl and William. A memorial service will be held Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in Henninger Funeral Home, 229 North 5th St., Reading, PA. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
