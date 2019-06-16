Ruth C. (Strauss) Geist, of Kutztown,

formerly of Mertztown, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in The Kutztown Manor Inc., two days after her 90th

birthday.

She was the widow of Raymond R. Geist, who died on June 17, 1994. Born in Allentown, Ruth was a daughter of the late Ralph C. E. Strauss Sr. and Emily C. (Smith) Strauss. Mrs. Geist was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mertztown. She worked in food services since 1980, last working for Aramark at Kutztown

University until her retirement. She was a member of Lyons Fire Company, enjoyed bowling but above all she loved to spend time with her family.

Survivors: Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Karen F. (Geist), wife of David L. Hinkle, Fleetwood; Sharon K. (Geist), wife of Harold Erb, Topton; three sons, Darrell L., husband of Jacqueline A. (Beitler) Geist, Topton; Timothy J., husband of Vicky L. (Miller) Geist, Fleetwood; and

Thomas A. Geist, companion of Christine M. Delise,

Mertztown; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was

predeceased by a sister, Mary Ann (Strauss) Smith; and a brother, Ralph C. E. Strauss Jr.

Services: A funeral service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, with the Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman officiating. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on

Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the church.

Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Ruth's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of

arrangements. Memories and condolences may be

recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.



