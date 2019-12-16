Home

Ruth Graeff

Ruth Graeff Obituary
Ruth LeVan Graeff, 95, beloved mother and grandmother, passed Saturday, December 14, at Orwigsburg Center, in Orwigsburg, Pa. She had previously lived in Reiffton and later in Leesport. Her husband Francis Daniel Graeff passed in 1999. Born in Mount Penn, Ruth was the daughter of the late Abraham and Susan (Keller) LeVan. She was employed by Thrift Drugs for 29 years before retiring. Ruth is survived by one daughter, Doreen Henry, wife of Craig Henry, in Shoemakersville. She is also survived by her grandson, Ashton Henry; sister-in-law, Lois Parzanese; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Martha Borne Gordon; and brothers: Paul Kenneth LeVan, Heber K. LeVan, Arthur “Sonny” LeVan and Stewart Neal LeVan. As per her wishes, Ruth will be cremated. There also will be no services as per her wishes. To leave an online condolence, please visit CremationPA.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
