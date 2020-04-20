|
|
Ruth (Rimby) Hartline Ruth I. (Rimby) Hartline, 101, of Kutztown, died peacefully, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the widow of John G. Hartline, who died March 3, 1985. Born in White Haven, Luzerne, County, Ruth was a daughter of the late Ira H. and Tillie Blanche (Keinard) Rimby. Mrs. Hartline was employed as a sewing machine operator at the former Saucony Shoe Company, Kutztown. She then was employed as a cook and waitress at Bowers Hotel until her retirement in 1982. Ruth loved cooking and baking. Holiday meals and summer outings for family and friends were especially important to her. SURVIVORS: Ruth is survived by a daughter, Shirley A. (Hartline), wife of Raymond I. Boyer, Fleetwood; and four sons: John V., Jr., husband of Rochelle L. (Scheidt) Hartline, Fleetwood; Eugene H., husband of Virginia A. (Christman) Hartline, Bowers; Raymond B., widower of Anita N. (Knerr) Hartline, Mertztown; and Larry L., husband of Linda I. (Holland) Hartline, Fleetwood. Other survivors include two sisters: Helen V. (Rimby), widow of Rozell Deeds, Birdsboro; and Mary Jane (Rimby), widow of John Kochel, Elverson, Chester County; and a brother, Robert H., widower of Doris L. (Care) Rimby, Douglassville. There are 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 24 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, John G., Ruth was predeceased by a daughter, Thelma A. (Hartline) Boyer; and two sons in infancy. She was also predeceased by sisters: Elsie M. (Rimby) Peterson; Grace E. (Rimby) Wise; and Ethel B. (Rimby) Levengood; and by brothers: Earl T. Rimby; Clarence E. Rimby; Dwight H. Rimby; Raymond F. Rimby; and Ira H. Rimby. SERVICES: Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oley Cemetery, Spangsville. There are no public viewing or calling hours. Ludiwck Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020