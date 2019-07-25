Ruth (Gaul) Huntsberger, 95, of Auburn, Ala., passed away on July 20, 2019, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Ala.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the

daughter of the late James and Catharine Phillips Gaul.

She is also predeceased by her husband, Arthur Huntsberger; and her two siblings, Edward Gaul and Elaine Gaul Shannon.

Ruth graduated from Reading High School in 1942 and became a registered nurse (R.N.) after completing her

degree at the School of Nursing at Abington Memorial

Hospital in 1945. She was certified as a Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) after completing her program at St. Agnes Hospital School of Anesthesia, Philadelphia, in 1951, and passing the board examination in 1952. She retired from nursing in 1991, after serving 46 years on the staffs of Community General, Reading, St. Joseph's, Reading, St. Agnes,

Philadelphia, St. Luke's, Bethlehem, Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital, Harrisburg, and Union Hospital, Elkton, Md.

With the help of her father (a carpenter) and many

family and friends, she built a cottage in Crystal Beach, Md., by the Chesapeake Bay where she had great times with her family and friends for over 30 years. While in

Maryland, Ruth earned her pilot's and boating licenses, splitting time between the air and the sea. She moved to Cannon Creek Airpark in Lake City, Fla., in 1992, and

continued to fly her Cherokee.

She was an active member of her church congregations everywhere she lived.

In 2015, she moved to Camelia Place Assisted Living

Center at Auburn Medical Park in Auburn, Ala., where she resided until her passing.

Ruth is survived by seven nephews: Edward Gaul, Randy Gaul, Gary Gaul, Jeff Gaul, Glenn Gaul, Michael Shannon and David Shannon and their families.

