Ruth Irene (Schell) Trout Ruth Irene (Schell) Trout, 93, formerly of West Lawn, died October 1, 2020 at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, with her husband by her side. She was the loving wife of Leonard Donald Trout, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Born, October 14, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Howard Samuel Schell, Sr. and Elsie May (Zuber) Schell. Ruth was employed as a waitress for many years, before spending 20 years as an assembler with Wilson Products where she retired from in 1971. After retirement, she worked for Weight Watchers for a few years. Ruth enjoyed going to casinos and playing cards, she also loved to cook. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her three siblings: Betty (Schell), widow of John Wolfe of Lebanon, PA; Patricia (Schell), wife of Arthur Eckert of Reading; and Elsie “Susie” Schell of Reading. Ruth was preceded in death by eleven siblings: Pearl E. (Schell) Keller, Hazel E. (Schell) Zielinski, Irvin H. Schell, Dorothy E. “Dot” (Schell) Jeanes, Helen R. (Schell) Kilpatrick, George A. Schell, Howard S. Schell, Jr., Gladys A. Czechowski, Donald M. Schell, Kenneth W. Schell, and June (Schell) Reese. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Bayada Hospice, 1 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA 19512. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
