Ruth Kerschner

Ruth M. Kerschner, 93, of South Manheim Twp., Schuylkill Co., and formerly of Perry Twp., passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in her residence. Born in Berks County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Koch) Dreibelbis. Ruth worked for the Wenton Shoe Factory in Kutztown. She was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Molltown. Ruth was a fantastic cook and enjoyed baking. She also enjoyed caring for others. Ruth is survived by her children: Rosanne M. (Kerschner), wife of William Zimmerman, of South Manheim Twp., and with whom Ruth resided; and Barry L. Kerschner, Leesport; three grandchildren: Angela Krick, wife of Todd; Candice Stichter, wife of Brian; and Dane Zimmerman; six great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother: Raymond "Jimmy" Dreibelbis, Strausstown; and one sister: Catherine Guinther, Temple. Ruth was predeceased by other siblings. Services will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 11:00 am from St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood (Molltown). Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 am. Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Those attending must wear masks and practice social distancing. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements.