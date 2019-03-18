Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth (Trexler) Kistler.

Heaven received another angel on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Ruth J. (Trexler) Kistler, 94, of Topton, passed away in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of George W. Kistler, who died August 25, 1981.

Born in Topton, Ruth was a daughter of the late Harry A. and Erma B. (Derr) Trexler. She was a member of Grace

Lutheran Church, Topton, and a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton. She was employed as a sewing machine operator by the former Royal Manufacturing,

Alburtis, for many years, and the former Fleetwood Shirt Factory. She was a member of Pioneer Grange #1777 Ladies Auxiliary, Topton, Lyons Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Topton Senior Citizens.

Ruth enjoyed playing Bingo, reading books, puzzles, taking walks around Topton, and traveling with her husband to see country music stars in Nashville and other cities. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Her family would like extend a special "Thank you" to the staff at Kutztown Manor Inc. and Lehigh Valley Hospital for their care shown to Ruth.

She is survived by her children: Georgianne (Kistler), wife of Shirl R. Haring, Lyon Station; Penny K. (Kistler), widow of Arthur C. Greiss, Alburtis; Susan J. (Kistler), wife of Dale G. Schlegel, Oley; George W. Jr., husband of Susan J. (Kemp) Kistler, Topton; David L. Kistler, Kutztown; and Mark W. Kistler, Reading; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, May (Trexler), widow of Victor Behm; Myrl (Trexler), widow of Einar Andersen; and a brother, Lowell, husband of Shirley (Fitzgerald) Trexler, all of Topton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was

predeceased by sisters: Fern Schade, Irene Stopp, Frances Miller and Eleanor Reppert; and brothers: Irwin Swoyer, Carl Trexler and Franklin Trexler.

A memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 25 E. Weis St., Topton, with Reverend Carl R. Schmoyer officiating. Burial will follow in Topton Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's memory to a .

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of

