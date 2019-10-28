Home

Ruth Lash

Ruth Lash Obituary
Ruth Dunfee Lash, 79, widow of Donald J. Lash, of Pottstown, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at home. She is survived by two sons, Donald Lash Jr. and his wife, Karen, Gainesville, Va.; Vincent S. Lash and his wife, Barbara, Churchville, Md.; a daughter, Melissa Lash Mohamed, Reading; and nine grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 1, 2019, at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. The Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Please go to www.schumacherandbenner.com for additional service details.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
