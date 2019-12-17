Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Ruth Leidich Obituary
Ruth M. Leidich Ruth M Leidich, 93, of Wyomissing, PA, died peacefully on December 16, 2019 at the Berkshire Center. She was born in Tremont, PA, the daughter of the late Edwin E. and Lizzie M. Miller. She was a wonderful wife to her late husband, Harvey, whom she lost on April 21, 2013. Ruth’s survivors include her four children, Linda R. (Samuel) Bobst of Wernersville, Barbara J. Klaiber (Susan Bailey) of Harrisburg, Glenn A. (Teri) Leidich of Christiansburg, VA, and Stacy B. (Patrick) Killinger of Wyomissing. She is also survived by two grandchildren who were very close and dear to her: Chelsea Killinger of Kutztown, and Abby Killinger of Wyomissing. Ruth provided the family with a warm, loving home, and after her youngest child entered middle school, took a part-time position at John Wanamaker’s in the Berkshire Mall. She was a long-time member of Atonement Lutheran Church. In her memory, donations may be sent to the church office at 5 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560, with burial to follow at Berks County Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
