Ruth Ann Leone, 58, of Emmaus, died May 14, 2019, in Manor Care, West Allen.

She was the wife of John T. Leone.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Dale Boyer and Elizabeth

Armpriester.

Ruth owned and operated Ruth's Sewing and Alterations in Wescosville and previously in Macungie.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 42 years, John; daughters, Lori, wife of Matthew Stephens, of Mertztown, and Candice Leone, wife of Tyler Moyer, of Emmaus; grandchildren: Leah Moyer, Anthony Moyer, Skyler

Stephens and Samuel Stephens.

Funeral services will be held on Mon., May 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Viewing Sunday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Monday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home.

Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

funeral home.



