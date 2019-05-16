Ruth Leone

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your great loss, may God's loving kindness..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss .Ruth was a wonderful woman I..."
    - Judy Stratton
  • "Ruth was one of the nicest people I ever met. I will miss..."
    - Carol & Kevin Kress
Service Information
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA
18049
(610)-965-2421
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Obituary
Ruth Ann Leone, 58, of Emmaus, died May 14, 2019, in Manor Care, West Allen.

She was the wife of John T. Leone.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Dale Boyer and Elizabeth

Armpriester.

Ruth owned and operated Ruth's Sewing and Alterations in Wescosville and previously in Macungie.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 42 years, John; daughters, Lori, wife of Matthew Stephens, of Mertztown, and Candice Leone, wife of Tyler Moyer, of Emmaus; grandchildren: Leah Moyer, Anthony Moyer, Skyler

Stephens and Samuel Stephens.

Funeral services will be held on Mon., May 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Viewing Sunday 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Monday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home.

Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

funeral home.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 16, 2019
