Ruth M. Klee Ruth M. Klee, 89, formerly of Tilden Twp., passed away, Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Weston Senior Living Center at Pinebrook,Orwigsburg. She was the wife of the late LeRoy Klee, who died December 22, 1967. Born in Upper Bern Township, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Edna (Nye) Degler. Ruth was employed at Windsor Knitting Mill for 43 years. She was the sewing room manager for most of that time. She is survived by two daughters: Carolyn, wife of George Hafer, Port Clinton; and Joan, wife of Russell Werley, Tilden Township, and one son; Ted, husband of Nina Klee, Windsor Township. Seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive her. Ruth was predeceased by one daughter, Shirley Klee. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Thomas Cemetery, Bernville. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth’s honor to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
.