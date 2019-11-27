|
Ruth M. Troxel, age 72, of Fleetwood, passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey. Ruth was the wife of the late Charles S. Troxel, who passed on June 1, 2006. She was the daughter of Betty L. (Rhoads) Rhoads of Topton and the late Paul F. Rhoads. Ruth was a graduate of Oley Valley High School, class of 1964. She had worked for Garden State Tannery, Fleetwood, for many years prior to it closing. Ruth retired in 2008 from East Penn Manufacturing. She loved being with her family and caring for her many pets. An avid gardener, who loved planting flowers. Other interests included sewing and doing crafts. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with family and being with friends. Ruth was a member of Faith Evangelical Congregational Church, Temple. She had been a Sunday School teacher for many years at Lyons Church and Seyfert Wesleyan Church. Ruth is survived by her mother, Betty; and children: Susan D. Troxel, of Fleetwood, Cherie A. (Troxel), wife of Michael LaPearl, of Fleetwood, and Charles P. Troxel, of Fleetwood. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Stephanie, wife of Joseph Noble, Michael, husband of Alicia LaPearl. Other survivors include five great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and siblings: Carolyn Rohrbach, Betty Ann Troxel, Mary Jane Jablonski, Sandra Valgus, Robert Rhoads, Glenn Rhoads, Steven Rhoads. A viewing will be held Friday evening November 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. A second viewing will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Congregational Church, 400 North Temple Boulevard, Temple. Burial will be in Spies – Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019