Ruth Z. Musser, 92, of Ephrata, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Fairmount Homes where she

resided.

Born in East Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Eli M. and Emma

(Martin) Zimmerman.

She was the wife of the late Paul Z. Musser, who passed away in 2016 and with whom she shared 68 years of

marriage.

Ruth was a member at Faith Mennonite Fellowship,

Stevens. She was active in the sewing circle and

volunteered at the Ephrata ReUzit Shop. Her love of

sewing and quilting was demonstrated in sharing quilts with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her

flower gardens, gardening and traveling.

She is survived by five children: Eugene, husband of Leane (Bowman), of Ephrata, Joanne, wife of Jay Ginder, of Lititz, Janet, wife of Roger Heller, of Robesonia, Gerald, husband of Carol (Martin), of Ephrata, James, husband of Brenda (Charles), of Ephrata; 16 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was

preceded in death by a great-grandson, Connor Holland; and six siblings: three brothers: Harvey, Marvin and Leroy Zimmerman, and three sisters: Verna Martin, Emma High and Elva Martin.

The family wishes to extend appreciation and thanks to the staff of Fairmount Homes for the loving care given to Ruth.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from

5:00-8:00 p.m. at Faith Mennonite Fellowship, 335 Line Road, Stevens, PA 17578. The funeral will be held on

Wednesday, May 29, at the church at 10:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.



