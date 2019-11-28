|
Ruth C. Piccone, 83, of Reading, passed away on November 25, 2019, at Mifflin Center. She was the wife of the late Rocco D. Piccone. They were married for 50 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Earl H. and Catherine H. (Youse) Moyer. Ruth was a 1954 graduate of Reading High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Goodman Vending and many businesses in Reading, most notably BSA Hawk Mountain Council and The West Reading Hotel. After the West Reading Hotel was acquired by Michael Yannakos, Ruth continued to work as bookkeeper at the hotel and in many of Michael’s businesses, including the 5th Street Diner and The Crossroads Restaurant, until her retirement in 2012. Ruth was a member of the former First E.C. Church of Reading, where she also taught Sunday School, and was the past PTA President at the 13th & Green Elementary School. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and attending dances with her husband at The Rajah Theatre and was a member of Jackson’s Democratic Assc. and Lucky Star AA. She will be remembered for her love and enjoyment of the holidays, where she would decorate and entertain for every occasion. She was predeceased by her son, Ricci D. Piccone. Survivors include her children: Rocco E. Piccone, husband of Kellie, of Reading; Robin M. Caldwell, wife of Ronald, of Spicewood, Texas; and Roselyn C. Caputo, wife of Kevin, of Reading. Also surviving are grandchildren: Nicole, Amanda, Zachary and Sophia; and great-grandchildren, Natalie and Benjamin. Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, N 16th and Rockland Sts., Hampden Heights, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at St. John’s German Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508, or Joseph R. Toy Ministries, 438 Folcroft Ave., Folcroft, PA 19032. Bean Funeral Home of Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019