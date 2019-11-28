|
|
Ruth C. Piccone, 83, of Reading, passed away on November 25, 2019, at Mifflin Center. She was the wife of the late Rocco D. Piccone. They were married for 50 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Earl H. and Catherine H. (Youse) Moyer. She was predeceased by her son, Ricci D. Piccone. Survivors include her children: Rocco E. Piccone, husband of Kellie, of Reading; Robin M. Caldwell, wife of Ronald, of Spicewood, Texas; and Roselyn C. Caputo, wife of Kevin, of Reading. Also surviving are grandchildren: Nicole, Amanda, Zachary and Sophia; and great-grandchildren, Natalie and Benjamin. Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, N 16th and Rockland Sts., Hampden Heights, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at St. John’s German Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or Joseph R. Toy Ministries, 438 Folcroft Ave., Folcroft, PA 19032. Bean Funeral Home of Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019