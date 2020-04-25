Reading Eagle Obituaries
Ruth A. (Kessler) Rollman, 88, of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Allen H. Rollman, who died on June 24, 1982. Ruth, a daughter of the late Walter H. and Anna E. (Clay) Kessler, was born in Grantville. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila D. Kearns; and her siblings, Henry Kessler, Robert Kessler, Marie Loy, Frances Logan, and Connie Hall. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Dunker, Sylvia Corum; and her brothers, Ralph and Ronald Kessler. No services are planned. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
