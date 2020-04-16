|
Ruth Rosenstock, longtime fifth grade teacher in the Wyomissing School District, left this earth April 14, 2020. She passed away in Rosewood Gardens in Broomall, where she had resided since January. Born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania on April 28, 1926, Ruth was the beloved second daughter of the late Edwin Von Bergen and the late Katherine (Kessler) Von Bergen. She became an accomplished piano and saxophone musician in her teens, and received several awards for her talents. She was a 1944 graduate of Hazleton High School and graduated from Bloomsburg State College with her Teaching degree in 1948. Her first job was with Wittich’s Music store in Hazleton, where she sang and played songs for customers interested in purchasing sheet music. She left Hazleton and married Albert Rosenstock in 1951. Upon moving to Wyomissing Hills, she became an active participant in the Wyomissing Hills Women’s Club until the organization’s demise. She also became adept at Sgraffito, specializing in red clay plates to commemorate friends’ special occasions. For almost 30 years, Mrs. Rosenstock was a fixture in a fifth-grade classroom of the Wyomissing School District, serving in three buildings: the Wyomissing Hills Elementary School, the Wyomissing ‘borough’ elementary school, and the West Reading Elementary School. Teaching brought her joy and satisfaction, and it rewarded her when former students became adults who thanked and praised her. Ruth’s firm, steady hand in the classroom and compassionate attention to her students will also live on in the many student teachers she mentored over the years. Following her retirement in the 1980’s, Ruth served as a long-time volunteer at Reading Hospital, managing the Garden Party Strawberry/Ice Cream stand for several years. She was also a faithful volunteer in the gift shop at the Historical Society of Berks County. A voracious reader since elementary school, Ruth read crime/espionage novels. Her eclectic musical tastes included the music of her youth, such as Stan Kenton and Artie Shaw, as well as classical composers and the Grateful Dead. Ruth’s patient and pleasant personality attracted many faithful friends to her side. She was forever grateful for these kindnesses, and always had a kind word for all who met her, excepting one Wyomissing principal and a deceased Lutheran minister. She was always willing to lend a hand, and this served her well, as her many friends were eager to give her their time and kindness as she aged in her retirement. Mrs. Rosenstock was preceded in death by her husband in 2006 and her lone sister, Doris (VonBergen) Shafer in 2013. She is survived by her son, Todd, and his wife, Rose Anne, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Services will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave, Reading, PA 19609. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
