Ruth S. Overholser
Ruth S. Overholser Ruth S. Overholser, 102, died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Underwood, North Dakota, she was a daughter of Johnn and Alvina (Stoebner) Schell. She grew up on a farm with 8 siblings, in the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression, where she learned the lessons of perseverance and hard work, and undeterred by the hard times she developed a sparkly and spirited personality. Ruth earned her teaching certification from Minot (ND) Teacher’s College and taught school in Max, Granville, and Butte, where she met her beloved husband, J. Spencer Overholser. They married in 1942. After Spen returned from the war, they moved to Minnesota and then to Maryland, where she later graduated in Music Education from the University of MD and for many years taught music in the elementary schools. They retired to Oley Valley, PA, later to Wyomissing, and enjoyed gardening, travelling, birdwatching, and the arts. An avid reader of history and poetry, she also loved letter writing, cooking, and people. Their home always held a warm welcome to guests from near and far. Surviving are son Christopher (Sara Jo) of Richmond, VA; grandchildren Robert and Terry Overholser; and daughter Josephine (Ole) Helleskov of Carmichael, CA. She was preceded in death by Spencer in 2009. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Wyomissing. Due to COVID, a private interment was held at the Terre Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA. Online condolences may be shared at www.groffeckenroth.com .

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
