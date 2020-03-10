|
|
Ruth S. Stoltzfus-Houck, 87 yrs., of Elizabethtown, formerly of Elverson, died suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on Saturday, February 18, 1933 in Reading, Pa. Ruth was the daughter of the late James H. and Sally (Stoudt) Pautsch. She was the wife of the late Abner P. Stoltzfus, who died in October of 1965 and the late Frank M. Houck, who died in June of 2017. Ruth was a farm wife to her beloved family. She was a former member of Goodwill United Methodist Church. Ruth was also a school bus driver for the Eshelman Bus Company and was a cafeteria manager at the Twin Valley School District. She loved to sew and was a volunteer at the Morgantown Reuzit Shop. Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Ann Stoltzfus and two brothers, Harry and George Pautsch. Surviving are three sons, Frank P. (Irene) Stoltzfus of Elizabethtown, Robert P. (Beth) Stoltzfus of Elverson and Melvin L. (Sheryl) Houck of Narvon and a daughter, Diane S. (Steve) Drumheller of Morgantown. There are 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 PM from the Hopewell Church, 2286 Hopewell Road, Elverson, Pa. with Pastor Vernon Stoltzfus and Pastor Rick Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. A calling hour will be held starting at 12 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Ruth to Missionaries Drew & Jessica (granddaughter) Welch, Open Bible Churches, 2020 Bell Ave., Des Moines, IA 50315. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020