Ruth E. Sanders, 94, of Wernersville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home, which she lived in for 25 years.

Ruth, a daughter of the late Clayton L. and Elsie May (Reber) Long, was born in Reading.

She is survived by her two daughters, Judith A., wife of Reuben Smith, Calif., and Candace K. Christian, Texas; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren, all of who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by six siblings.

She had a warm and loving personality and was kind and friendly to all. She was the best baker and was famous for her Shoo-Fly pie. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling.

She retired in 1986 from AT&T, formerly Western Electric, after 25 years of employment. She was also a member of the Pioneers Club.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m.,

Saturday, June 22nd at North Heidelberg UCC, 211 Sheidy Rd., Robesonia. Burial will be private. Lamm & Witman

Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd., #180,

Wyomissing, PA 19610.

