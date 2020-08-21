Ruth Sattin Ruth Sattin, née Margulies, 76, of Manahawkin, NJ, passed away on August 19, 2020 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She was her family’s hero and rock. Ruth was the beloved wife of Ronald Sattin for nearly 57 years, mother to Brad (Kathy), Cheryl (Chris), and Darrell, and grandmother to Patrick, Sarah, Christian and Sean. She was born in Philadelphia on September 16, 1943 to Rose Margulies and maintained a close and loving relationship with her siblings: Leon, Selma (John), Ken (Deb), Sandi (Ed), Marty (Pat), and Pearl (Jim). She cherished her nieces and nephews. Ruth was always more concerned about others than herself. Her family meant everything; she was the ultimate caregiver. She lived her life always with a kind word, a helping hand, and a plate of hors d’oeuvres upon arrival to any family gathering. You simply couldn’t leave her home on an empty stomach. Ever. Loves included family time at the Jersey Shore, ocean cruises with close friends, walking, her dog Molly, and game playing: Scrabble, MahJong, and Rummikub were among her favorites. Her last trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in December will provide her family with cherished memories. Few were better organized than Ruth, which made her a superior office manager at two dermatology practices over the years near her homes, first in Shillington, PA, and later in Manahawkin. Ruth would regularly tell her family that she “placed an order” for a sunny weekend at the shore, despite what the forecast called for. More often than not, her order was filled. We’ll miss her dearly, but we’ll think of her every time the sun comes up. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial picnic on Long Beach Island will be scheduled early next summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).



