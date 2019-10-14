|
|
Ruth P. (Price) Schaeffer Ruth P. Schaeffer, 95, of West Lawn, peacefully completed her journey on earth on October 12, 2019 in her residence She was born in Lebanon, Pa., the daughter of the late Maude (Cuke) and William Price. She was the wife of J. Richard Schaeffer, and they celebrated 76 years of marriage on September 18, 2019. She is also survived by her two children, Barbara A., widow of Robert Springer, of Sinking Spring; and Jay R. Schaeffer, companion of Ellen Hauze, of Phoenixville; two grandchildren, Kate C., wife of Steven Keifer, of Herndon, Va.; and Jed. B. Springer, fiancé of Kristine Tinsman, of Leesburg, Va.; Ruth is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Maxwell and Madeline Springer; and Jack, Jane and Olive Keifer. Ruth was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary Lou Allison, Fay Bledsoe and Betty Hershey; and one brother, William Price Jr., all of Lancaster. Ruth graduated in 1941 from J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Pa. She was an honor student and enjoyed participating in the school musicals. She played coronet in a prominent all girls’ orchestra. All the Price children were members of the Salvation Army Band, which was conducted by their father. After graduation, Ruth worked at Armstrong Company. In 1957 she enrolled in Millersville University and earned a BS in elementary education, graduating in three years with honors. She received her MS in Reading and her reading specialist certification from Kutztown University. Ruth began her teaching career at Wyomissing Elementary School as a second grade teacher and later became K-12 reading specialist. Upon retiring from Wyomissing, Ruth joined her husband helping in their family-owned jewelry stores, Arthur Schwemmer in Reading and William H. Diller in West Reading. Ruth joined Bausman UCC in 1961 and was a faithful and active member. She was also a member of Chapter BC of PEO, a philanthropic education organization, and the Wyomissing Garden Club. She was an avid bridge player and played several times each week. She loved spending summers at Ocean City, N.J. with her family, and she and Dick enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Her infectious laugh, zest for life, gracious hospitality and devotion to Dick and her family will always be remembered. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to Bayada Home Health Care, Bayada Hospice, and a team of devoted caregivers who provided compassionate and loving care to Ruth in her final years. Relatives and friends are invited to Ruth’s Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bausman UCC, 1064 Penn Avenue, Wyomissing, with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. The family will greet guests from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to Bausman UCC, at the above address. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019