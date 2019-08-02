Ruth G. Schappell, 83, of Perry Twp., was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She is survived by Franklin G. Schappell, her beloved husband of 62 years.

Born in Tilden Twp., she was the daughter of the late Claude and Stella (Brendel) Reppert.

Ruth was a faithful and active member of Zion's Church, Windsor Castle.

She loved gardening. Ruth touched the lives of all who knew her with her giving heart, her devoted love and her deep faith. She will be greatly missed, but we hold fast to the hope of a sweet reunion when we meet her again in

glory.

Ruth leaves behind three sons: Rodney F. Schappell, Cumru Twp., Dennis J. Schappell, husband of Lisa

(Simmons), Centre Twp., and Gregory C. Schappell,

husband of Tulsa (Hosmer), Hamburg; five daughters:

Denise E. Schappell, Perry Twp., twins, Lori L. and Dori A. Schappell, both of Reading, Brenda R. (Schappell) Zellers, companion of Deric Henn, Tilden Twp., and Patti E. (Schappell) Cahill, wife of Dale Cahill, St. Regis Falls, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Earl and Sam Reppert, and Shirley Hockman.

Ruth was predeceased by siblings, Milton, C. Lester, and Donald Reppert, Lois Reppert and Elizabeth Kraft.

Services will be held on Monday at 11:30 a.m., from Zion's Church, 770 Zion's Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the church Monday, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Zion's Church at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



