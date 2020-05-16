Ruth A. Smith, age 93, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 in Maidencreek Place, Maidencreek Township. Wife of the late John D. Smith who passed on September 8, 2019. Ruth was born in Wyomissing, the daughter of the late Charles D. Hottenstein and Emily R. (Hieter) Hottenstein. A member of Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, Kutztown. Ruth was an avid bowler, playing in a professional league’s, with an average of 179. She would travel to different states to play in tournaments. Ruth’s other interest was growing passion flowers which she took great pride in and encouraged her family to grow and care for the plant. She spent her vacations traveling and visiting all fifty states. She is survived by her children David J. Smith, husband of Jean (Hoffman) Smith, of Hamburg; Christine A. (Smith), wife of Roger W. Moyer, of Laureldale; and Susanne L. (Smith), wife of Rev. Ward Snyder, of Denver, Colorado. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Michael P. Smith, Amy L. Smith, Todd W. Moyer, Allister P. Snyder, Justin L. Snyder; and six great grandchildren. Also a sister Jean (Hottenstein) Gerard, Mohrsville. She was preceded in death by A sister Joyce (Hottenstein) Schiefer and brother Gordon Hottenstein. Services will be private with burial in Zion Moselem Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Ruth’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.