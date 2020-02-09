|
Ruth Elizabeth (Pennypacker) Springer, 99, of Lancaster, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Green Hills Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Marvin “Whitey” Springer. Born in Reading on June 14, 1920, Ruth was a daughter of the late Margaret (Gross) and Leo J. Pennypacker. She was employed with the former Western Electric and worked through the change to AT&T and then retired when the company was Lucent Technologies. Ruth loved to dance and care for her furry child, Booty, the cat. Surviving are two nieces, Patricia Forester and her husband, D. Michael; and Barbara Stryjak; and three nephews: Carl Pennypacker, Keith Pennypacker and Kenneth Pennypacker; several grandnieces and nephews; great-grandnieces and nephews; and many great-great-grandnieces and nephews. Also surviving is Ruth devoted friend, Marguerite “Peggy” Welsh. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Ruth will be entombed with her husband, Whitey, in the Mausoleum. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is honored to assist the family. The family would like to thank the staff of Green Hills Manor and Compassus Hospice for the loving care they provide Ruth in her final days.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020