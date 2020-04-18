|
On April 13, 2020, Ruth (Krout) Trauger, age 95, passed away peacefully at Chandler Estates in Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania. She was born on December 7, 1924 in Hatfield, Pennsylvania to Henry Asher and Bertha Sophia (Fretz) Krout. Ruth was married to Rev. E. Earl Trauger on October 7, 1944. During their 69 years of marriage, they had three wonderful sons: Robert, Stephen, and Tim. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Earl Trauger, her son Stephen Paul Trauger. She is survived by: her son Robert Trauger and wife Cheryl from Atlanta, GA; daughter-in-law Angela Trauger (Steve’s wife) from Stroudsburg, PA; and son Tim Trauger and wife Penny from Chesterfield, VA. Ruth is also survived by her grand-children: Angee Trauger Waites of Abington, VA, Jason Trauger, Danny Trauger, Shawn Trauger and wife, Lindsey, all of Atlanta, GA; Erin Trauger Schoenherr and husband, Nick, of Blandon, PA; Brittni Trauger Blanton and husband, Billy, of Dumfries, VA, and Derek Trauger of Richmond, VA. Ruth was also blessed with the love of seven beautiful great-grandchildren: Drew and Brenna Waites, Harlyn and Isla Trauger, Emery and Ella Schoenherr and Benjamin Blanton. Ruth is also survived by her sister, Esther (Krout) Besch of Palm Harbor, FL as well as many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Due to the Coronavirus, a private viewing and service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on April 20, 2020 with Live Streaming at www.groffeckenroth.com. A Ceremony of Life Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can make a donation to the Highland Park Camp Meeting Association in honor of Ruth Trauger. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
