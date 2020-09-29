Ruth V. Dinkel Ruth V. Dinkel, 89, formerly of Hamburg, died on September 28, 2020, in Einstein Hospital, East Norriton, PA. She was the widow of David A. Dinkel, who predeceased her in 2008. Born in Upper Tulpohocken Township, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Esther (Anthony) Balthaser. She was a 1949 graduate of Hamburg High School. She was employed at the Hamburg Center, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed bowling, travel, and gardening and was an active member of the Class of 1949 Hamburg High School reunion committee. Ruth is survived by a son, Dan A., husband of Jennifer (Rulon) Dinkel, Fort Washington; and two daughters, Polly A. Dinkel Baer, wife of (the late) David Baer, San Francisco; and Amy G. Dinkel Cooksley, wife of David Cooksley, Collegeville. She was predeceased by a son, Joel D. Dinkel, on July 19, 1973. Ruth had four grandchildren: Ethan Cooksley, Owen Cooksley, Paige Dinkel, and Hannah Dinkel. Other survivors include a sister, Anna (Balthaser) Wentworth, widow of Lowell Wentworth, of Lebanon. Ruth is also survived by five nieces and two nephews. A memorial service, arranged by Burkey and Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, will be held at the graveside at St. John’s Cemetery, 55 Church St.,Hamburg, PA 19526 at 1 o’clock on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.burkeydriscoll.com