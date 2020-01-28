|
|
Ruth Vivian James (Dutschke), 91, of Danville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was formerly of Sinking Spring, PA, Bedford, TX & North Bellmore, NY. She was the loving wife of Norval K. James who passed away on July 2, 1993. Born in Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert O. & Dorothy C. (Young) Dutschke. Ruth was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to everyone. Her love of children was shown through the years of teaching Sunday school, and being a teacher’s aide in New York. She was always active in her church serving as a Deacon and singing in the church’s choir for most of her life. Her passions were gardening and decorating her home, always making it open for all to visit. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. Surviving Ruth is her children; Debra L. Blocher, wife of Eric, of Manakin Sabot, VA, and Douglas Scott James, husband of Renee, of Lancaster KY. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jennifer Simmers, Jill Stokebrand, Hannah Rose James, and 7 great grandchildren and her brother, Alan Dutschke. In addition to her loving husband Norval, Ruth is predeceased by her grandson, Glenn Blocher. Funeral Service for Ruth will be held in Bean Funeral Homes, 3825 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Amy Landis, Certified Celebrant to officiate and interment will follow in Sinking Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family in Bean Funeral Homes, on Friday, from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association or . Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020