Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Wagner (Long) Schaeffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Wagner (Long) Schaeffer Obituary
Ruth Wagner (Long) Schaeffer, 94, of Reading, died January 16, 2020 at Berkshire Center, Exeter Township, where she had been a resident since January 2nd. She was the widow of Clarence E. “Mike” Schaeffer who died September 27, 2011. Born March 5, 1925 in Hyde Park Villa, she was a daughter of the late Samuel James and Minnie Elnora (Wagner) Long. Ruth was a 1942 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed with Luden’s and Reading Company Shop for a number of years, before becoming a homemaker. Ruth was a founding member of Hillside Swimming Association, as well as Hillside Ladies’ Auxiliary. She was a member of One United Church of Christ in Kenhorst, formerly St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Reading. Surviving is her son, Michael H., husband of Sharon (Ort) Schaeffer of Lancaster, and her daughter, Laurie E. (Schaeffer), wife of Jeffrey R. Biehl of Alsace Township. Also surviving is her brother, Robert S. Long of Reading, along with several nieces and nephews. There are also five grandchildren: Jennifer L. (Schaeffer), wife of Andrew DeBlase; Christopher P. Schaeffer; Kelly (Biehl), wife of Tanner Kohler; Kristy (Biehl), wife of Scott Muenz and Kaitlyn Biehl of Reading. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 23 rd at 10:30 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, with Rev. Rebecca Hoover officiating. A visitation will held from 10-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Leesport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: One UCC, 1730 New Holland Road, Reading, PA 19607. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -