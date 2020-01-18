|
Ruth Wagner (Long) Schaeffer, 94, of Reading, died January 16, 2020 at Berkshire Center, Exeter Township, where she had been a resident since January 2nd. She was the widow of Clarence E. “Mike” Schaeffer who died September 27, 2011. Born March 5, 1925 in Hyde Park Villa, she was a daughter of the late Samuel James and Minnie Elnora (Wagner) Long. Ruth was a 1942 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed with Luden’s and Reading Company Shop for a number of years, before becoming a homemaker. Ruth was a founding member of Hillside Swimming Association, as well as Hillside Ladies’ Auxiliary. She was a member of One United Church of Christ in Kenhorst, formerly St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Reading. Surviving is her son, Michael H., husband of Sharon (Ort) Schaeffer of Lancaster, and her daughter, Laurie E. (Schaeffer), wife of Jeffrey R. Biehl of Alsace Township. Also surviving is her brother, Robert S. Long of Reading, along with several nieces and nephews. There are also five grandchildren: Jennifer L. (Schaeffer), wife of Andrew DeBlase; Christopher P. Schaeffer; Kelly (Biehl), wife of Tanner Kohler; Kristy (Biehl), wife of Scott Muenz and Kaitlyn Biehl of Reading. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 23 rd at 10:30 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, with Rev. Rebecca Hoover officiating. A visitation will held from 10-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Leesport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: One UCC, 1730 New Holland Road, Reading, PA 19607. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020