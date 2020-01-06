|
Ruth A. (Roland) Wails Keim, of Shillington, passed away on January 4, 2020, at Berks Heim. Born on February 4, 1921, she was the daughter of William H. Roland and Laura M. Steffey. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Wails; her second husband, John Keim; her sister, Jenny M. Roland; and brothers: Daniel J. Roland, Robert E. Roland, William H. Roland and Russel Roland. Ruth was a member of the Shillington H.S. class of 1938. She worked at the Shillington Parachute Factory during WWII, and as a floor lady for 17 years at Hornberger’s Mohnton Knitting Mill Factory. She was then a ben hand for 20 years at Western Electric and later AT&T, retiring in 1984. Ruth was a long-time member of Immanuel U.C.C. Church. She was a member of the AT&T “Golden Girls” Telephone Pioneers of America. She volunteered at both Community General and Reading Hospitals for 20 years. Ruth is survived by her son, J. Barry B. Wails, husband of Georgia L. Wails, of Leesport; Marilyn J. Hatt, wife of Douglas M. Hatt, of Mohnton; four grandchildren: Heather (Hatt) Graham, wife of Charles Graham, of Ardmore, Okla.; Scott A. Wails, husband of Lourdes Ligia Mercado de Wails, of Leesport; Heidi (Hatt) Fulcher, wife of Dr. Gregory Fulcher, of Chapin, S.C.; and Christopher J. Wails, spouse of Sean P. Castelblanco, of Vallejo, Calif.; nine great-grandchildren: Charles Weston, William, Walter, Hannah and Hailey Graham, Johnathan and Samantha Wails and Brice and Brianne Fulcher; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime partner of 54 years, Raymond P. Moyer, of Shillington. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, of Shillington, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Megan Huesgen will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro PA 19508. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020