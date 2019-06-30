Ruth M. (Henne) Witmyer, 95, formerly of West Lawn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Moravian

Manor, Lititz.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Helen (Eidam) Henne, and was married to the late John D. Witmyer Sr., who passed in 2011.

A great mom, Ruth was totally devoted to her family,

always filling her home with love and joy. She was an

especially devoted Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth also loved to sing and was a wonderful soloist for over 60 years in the church choir at Grace

Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shillington, where she was a longtime member.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Joan, wife of Frank Kulp, Stoudtburg Village, Reinholds; and her son, John D. Witmyer Jr., Spring Township; as well as her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Heiser; and her brothers, John and Richard Henne.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty Street, Shillington, followed by burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Spring Township. Friends may call Wednesday, from 12-1:00 p.m. in the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's honor may be made to Moravian Manor, ATTN: Sue Dissinger, 300 W. Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543, or to Grace Evangelical

Lutheran Church, at the address above.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc.,is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



