Ruth M. Yeager, 95, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away in New York on September 4th.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, John; her son, Lee; and her grandson, Brian.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy; great-grandson, Noah, both of New York; and her son, Alan and his wife,
Rachel; grandsons, Alexander and Tyler, all of Vermont. Her brother, Carl, and sister, Marie, also survive and live in North Carolina.
She graduated from Duke Medical School and later in life also earned a degree from Kutztown University. She worked many years as a medical technologist. She was an avid quilter and won many ribbons for her beautiful quilts. She also volunteered with Berks Heim's service group
making quilts that were sold to finance items for the
residents.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family.
We would like to say how blessed we were to have her as a mother; she was the best mother you could ever ask for and she will be missed.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019