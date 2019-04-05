Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth (Quinn) Yoder.

Ruth V. (Quinn) Yoder, 90, of Exeter, formerly of Mt. Penn, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James L. and Margaret E. (Burnish) Quinn.

Ruth graduated from Shillington High School in 1946.

She volunteered at both Reading and St. Joseph

Hospitals and was a member of Bugle and Drum Corps, Haag Post.

Ruth worked as a folder at Berkshire Knitting Mills for 10 years, and also was employed with Manpower for 10 years. In addition, she served as a cook at Sacred Heart

Missionary in Hyde Park.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Jaclyn K., wife of Gary Kunkle, Mohrsville; and Margarette E., wife of Michael Gantert, Pennside; brothers: Robert L.J., Ocala, Fla.;

Kenneth C., Tuckerton; William P., Tuckerton; David M., Houston, Texas; and Walter, Pottsville; sisters: Lila M. Astakalinas, Rochester, N.Y.; Linda A. Rohrbach, St.

Lawrence; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Ruth was predeceased by one sister, Ellenora L. Johnson.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Monday, April 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 in Lutz

Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. in

Gethsemane Cemetery-Chapel of Resurrection, 3139

Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Interment will be at

Gethsemane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



