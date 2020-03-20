Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Yoder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Yoder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Yoder Obituary
Ruth Deininger Yoder, 92, formerly of West Reading, passed away on March 19, 2020. Her husband, William G. Yoder, passed away in 1997; they shared 44 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Mabel M. (Smith) and Calvin H. Deininger. She was a graduate of Tamaqua High School in 1945. Ruth was the bookkeeper for West Reading Drug Store for many years until her retirement. She was a former member of St. Luke’s Church, Shillington, where she was active in the 50 plus church group. Ruth loved playing games including sudoku, scrabble and kings in the corner and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed watching football and game shows. Ruth was an active member of Berks Encore. She is survived by her four daughters: Anne R., wife of Dean C. Loeb, Hamburg; Joy B., wife of Dale J. Weber, Kutztown; Jane L. Heatwole, Port Richey, Fla.; and Alice M., wife of John F. Perdoch, Exeter Twp. There are seven grandchildren: Eric and Matthew Prince; Shannon and Nicholas Weber; and Jessica, Steven, and Jeffrey Perdoch, and one great-grandson, Brayden Prince. Ruth was predeceased by her brothers: Stanley, Edward, Calvin and Guy Deininger. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -