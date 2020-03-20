|
|
Ruth Deininger Yoder, 92, formerly of West Reading, passed away on March 19, 2020. Her husband, William G. Yoder, passed away in 1997; they shared 44 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Mabel M. (Smith) and Calvin H. Deininger. She was a graduate of Tamaqua High School in 1945. Ruth was the bookkeeper for West Reading Drug Store for many years until her retirement. She was a former member of St. Luke’s Church, Shillington, where she was active in the 50 plus church group. Ruth loved playing games including sudoku, scrabble and kings in the corner and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed watching football and game shows. Ruth was an active member of Berks Encore. She is survived by her four daughters: Anne R., wife of Dean C. Loeb, Hamburg; Joy B., wife of Dale J. Weber, Kutztown; Jane L. Heatwole, Port Richey, Fla.; and Alice M., wife of John F. Perdoch, Exeter Twp. There are seven grandchildren: Eric and Matthew Prince; Shannon and Nicholas Weber; and Jessica, Steven, and Jeffrey Perdoch, and one great-grandson, Brayden Prince. Ruth was predeceased by her brothers: Stanley, Edward, Calvin and Guy Deininger. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020