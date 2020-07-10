RuthAnn Dickinson, née Roland, 61 of Belleville, Illinois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Born October 9, 1958 in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William and Geraldine Roland, née Stover. They preceded her in death. RuthAnn was also preceded in death by her loving brother Jeffrey. RuthAnn was a 1976 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. She was a life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan, a lover of animals, especially Standard Poodles, and sunflowers - lots and lots of sunflowers. As the saying goes: she never met a stranger. She always, even through the most trying of times, had a smile of her face. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Frank; her daughter, Heather; sons Tommy and Timmy; grandchildren Chloe, Keygan, Tripp and Piper; as well as her brother William (Sheryl) and nieces Kristin and Lauren. A private memorial service will be held. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.