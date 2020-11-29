Ryan C. Helms, 49, of Cumru Twp.,Berks Co., PA passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was born in Reading, PA, the son of Kerry G. Helms, husband of Marilyn of Temple, PA and Jamie (Rhoads) Jablonski, wife of Gary. He was the husband of Erinn A. (Desjardins) Helms. Ryan worked as a Business Manager for Local I.B.E.W. 743. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. Surviving Ryan, along with his wife and parents are: 1 son: Griffin at home; 4 sisters: Shannon Stump, Ashley Jablonski, Mary Zerbe, and Jessica Zerbe; paternal aunt & uncle: Sandra and Kenneth Kieffer; and niece & nephew: Briley and Quentin. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents: Russell and Dorothy (Coldren) Helms and maternal grandparents: Paul and Betty Rhoads. Services will be private at the convenience of the family at this time. A Celebration of Life Services will be scheduled at a later date. The family has requested that no flowers be sent. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



