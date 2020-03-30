Home

Mr. Ryan Robert Karasek, 45, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Reading Hospital after a long illness. He was the husband of Toni M. (Nocera) Karasek. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Pietro “Peter,” husband of Joanne Karasek, of Bangor, and Elaine, wife of Craig Seaman, of Auburn. Ryan was employed at Clover Farms Dairy. He was a member of Teamsters Local No. 429. Ryan enjoyed cabinetmaking, stick carving, hunting, fishing, canoeing, throwing tomahawks, playing Cash of Clans and loved going to muzzle loader shoots. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his children, Evan, Nathan and AnnaMarie Karasek; sister, Nicole, wife of Joe Ruggiero, of Bangor; and brother, Eric, husband of Abby Karasek, of East Stroudsburg. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
