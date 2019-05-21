Ryan M. "Butter" Sayer, 32, of Tilden Twp., died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in his

residence.

Born in Havre, Mont., he was the son of Michael A. and Marsha (LaMere) Sayer,

Tilden Twp.

He was confirmed at St. John's (Gernant's) Church,

Ontelaunee Twp. Ryan was a U.S. Army veteran.

He always enjoyed watching Philadelphia sports, playing basketball, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. When Ryan was around, there was never a dull moment and he was always known to have a joke.

Surviving in addition to his parents is a sister, Kylee R. (Sayer) Wolfe, wife of Kyle, Fleetwood; a brother, Jaramyn C. LaMere, companion of Shay Castillo, Oklahoma City, Okla.; nieces and nephews: Corrin and Ariana LaMere, and Braydon and Logan Wolfe; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Merceline Parker, Montana; paternal grandfather, Carl Sayer, Muhlenberg; and paternal grandmother, Joan Sayer, Mohrsville.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather,

Raymond Parker; and paternal grandfather, Clifford Sayer.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pyramid Healthcare Detox and Inpatient Residential Treatment Center, 420 Supreme Court Drive, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



