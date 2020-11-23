Ryan Talarico Ryan Talarico, 44, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in his home. Born on November 5, 1976, Ryan was the son of Sam and Marcia (Tomaszewski) Talarico, Tarpon Springs Florida. Ryan graduated from Wilson Senior High School in 1995 and was a proud member of the Wilson Bulldogs Football team. Ryan was a loving father, devoting his life to his daughter Nicole. He was also an avid football and NASCAR fan and loved his New York Giants, Yankees, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. A skilled warehouse technician, Ryan last worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement. He was loved by everyone he touched, doing and giving to everyone who needed his help. His family is deeply saddened by his passing, and praying he is in God’s hands with no more suffering. In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his daughter Nicole of Carlisle; brothers, Sean and Todd Talarico; sister-in-law, Amber; and nephews, Nick and Codi Talarico. Services are private and at the convenience of the family.



