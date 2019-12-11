|
Ryan P. Wood-Cheeseman Ryan P. Wood-Cheeseman, 30, of Reading has passed away on December 9th, 2019. He was born in Reading to Leuvyone Sue Race and Larry Wood on 12/23/1988. He attended Governor Mifflin until 2006. Throughout his years at school he was involved in multiple athletic sports, was friends to many, always the jokester and the life of the party. Ryan is survived by his parents, Leuvyone Sue Race and Larry Wood; grandmother Emma Davis; siblings Bobbi Donofrio, Chris Jackson, and Elizabeth Brendle, married to Joshua. Also by several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Zion E.C. Church, 57 N. Church Street, Mohnton. Friends may offer condolences to the family starting at 1:00 PM and services will begin at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider defraying the cost of the funeral by sending contributions to Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home or donating to Revelation of Freedom Ministry in Blue Ball, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019