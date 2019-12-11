Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Wood-Cheeseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Wood-Cheeseman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Wood-Cheeseman Obituary
Ryan P. Wood-Cheeseman Ryan P. Wood-Cheeseman, 30, of Reading has passed away on December 9th, 2019. He was born in Reading to Leuvyone Sue Race and Larry Wood on 12/23/1988. He attended Governor Mifflin until 2006. Throughout his years at school he was involved in multiple athletic sports, was friends to many, always the jokester and the life of the party. Ryan is survived by his parents, Leuvyone Sue Race and Larry Wood; grandmother Emma Davis; siblings Bobbi Donofrio, Chris Jackson, and Elizabeth Brendle, married to Joshua. Also by several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Zion E.C. Church, 57 N. Church Street, Mohnton. Friends may offer condolences to the family starting at 1:00 PM and services will begin at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider defraying the cost of the funeral by sending contributions to Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home or donating to Revelation of Freedom Ministry in Blue Ball, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -