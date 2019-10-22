Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Worship Center
2384 New Holland Pike
Lancaster, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryder Burkholder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryder Burkholder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryder Burkholder Obituary
Ryder Cole Burkholder, 9, of Richland, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Pediatric Specialty Care, Lancaster. He was born in Lancaster on December 22, 2009. Ryder Cole left life like he lived life. Unpredictable and on his own terms like the beautiful enigma he was. Ryder attended Tulpehocken Area School District. He is survived by mother, Megan Deck Leinbach and husband Josiah; father, Gregory Burkholder and wife Kara; siblings, Krystal, Marissa, Hunter, Jacob, Parker and Heaton; nephew, Ethan; aunt, Erin and uncle, Adam; many grandparents and extended family and animals. “The road to freedom is bordered with sunflowers” – Martin Firrell. A Celebration of Life for Ryder will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 am in the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 with a visitation beginning on Saturday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pediatric Specialty Care, 120 Rider Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Schreiber Pediatric Center, 626 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryder's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now