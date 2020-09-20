Sabelle Talarigo

Sabelle C. (Shivers) Talarigo, 71, of Bernville, passed away on September 17, 2020 in Fairlane Gardens at Reading after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a lover of Family, Christmas, Cooking and Hockey! Sabelle was married to the late Anthony Talarigo who passed away on June 2, 2004. Born on August 6, 1949, she was the daughter of Samuel Shivers and Christine Shivers (Reichwein). She was employed by Wernersville State Hospital as a registered nurse for nearly 30 years. Sabelle is survived by her sons Stephen Marzen of Rockford, Iowa; Andrew Marzen and Cindy of Tifton, Georgia; Alexander Anthony and Jennifer of Greenville, South Carolina; and Joseph Talarigo of Bernville, Pennsylvania. In addition to her children, Sabelle is survived by 12 grandchildren: Stephenie, Bryce, Payton, Noël, Derrick, Mason, Aeriel, Ethan, Kaley, Alexander, Austyn, Shane, great grandson Christopher, and brother James Shivers. She is preceded in death by her son Christopher Anthony, daughter Angela Talarigo, sister Sandra Fantozzi (Shivers) and brother Robert Shivers. Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the arrangements. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be sent to Slapshot Charities, Reading, PA 19602. Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Slapshot Charities, Reading, PA 19602.