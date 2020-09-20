1/1
Sabelle Talarigo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sabelle C. (Shivers) Talarigo, 71, of Bernville, passed away on September 17, 2020 in Fairlane Gardens at Reading after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a lover of Family, Christmas, Cooking and Hockey! Sabelle was married to the late Anthony Talarigo who passed away on June 2, 2004. Born on August 6, 1949, she was the daughter of Samuel Shivers and Christine Shivers (Reichwein). She was employed by Wernersville State Hospital as a registered nurse for nearly 30 years. Sabelle is survived by her sons Stephen Marzen of Rockford, Iowa; Andrew Marzen and Cindy of Tifton, Georgia; Alexander Anthony and Jennifer of Greenville, South Carolina; and Joseph Talarigo of Bernville, Pennsylvania. In addition to her children, Sabelle is survived by 12 grandchildren: Stephenie, Bryce, Payton, Noël, Derrick, Mason, Aeriel, Ethan, Kaley, Alexander, Austyn, Shane, great grandson Christopher, and brother James Shivers. She is preceded in death by her son Christopher Anthony, daughter Angela Talarigo, sister Sandra Fantozzi (Shivers) and brother Robert Shivers. Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the arrangements. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be sent to Slapshot Charities, Reading, PA 19602. Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Slapshot Charities, Reading, PA 19602.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved