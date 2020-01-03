Home

Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Sadie Ohlinger, 95, of Fleetwood, passed December 30, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Fleetwood, she was the daughter of John and Katie (Delp) Ohlinger. Sadie worked for Fleetwood Shirt Factory for many years as a presser, retiring in 1995. She is survived by a sister, Anna Eschbach; nephew, Elvin Kline, with whom she resided; and several other nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
