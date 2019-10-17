|
Sallie A. Dautrich, 84, of Mohnton, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Raymond J. Dautrich. Born in Reading, Sallie was the daughter of the late John D. and Alice M. (Derr) Renno. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Mohnton. Sallie was a pairer at the former Berkshire Knitting Mills for 22 years and worked as a technician at the former Sharpoint, currently ALCON, for nine years. She was last employed by Shiloh Elementary School in the Wilson School District, as a cafeteria and recess aide, where she loved being with the children and sharing stories of her experiences with them. By far Sallie’s favorite pastime was spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Sallie is survived by her children: Vickie L. Dautrich, of Wernersville; Suzanne D. Jones, ex-wife of the late Robert Jones, of Sinking Spring; and Randy J. Dautrich, husband of Michelle Dautrich, of Wernersville; her grandchildren: Zachary Jones; Tyler Dautrich; Kaila Dautrich, fiancé of Rudy Stanizzi; Connor Dautrich; Adam Jones; and Mckenna Clausman her sister, Joan M. Evans, wife of Charles Evans Jr., of Shillington; and her brother, Kenneth E. Renno, husband of Judy Renno, of Liverpool, N.Y. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1 West Wyomissing Blvd. in Mohnton, followed by a memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Tamie Scalise will officiate. Interment will follow in Mohnsville Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019